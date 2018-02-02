Missing: Richard Turpin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Richard Turpin, 17, was last seen a few days before Christmas.

He was wearing a black jacket, navy blue sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

Richard is 5'8" tall and weighs around 148 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Cleveland Police Department at 216-451-1234.

