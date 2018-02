SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Interstate 77 southbound is closed at Interstate 271 in Summit County due to a five-car crash.

There are injuries, say police.

Police are directing traffic off of Interstate 77 south at the Turnpike.

Police directing traffic off of 77S at the Turnpike due to the accident at 271. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 2, 2018

