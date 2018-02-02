LEGO celebrating 60th anniversary with $5.65 limited edition set at Walmart

On Jan. 28, marked the 60th anniversary of the iconic LEGO brick.

To celebrate, Walmart is selling limited edition LEGO sets at 1958 prices.

On Feb. 3, Feb. 7 and Feb. 11, customers can get a LEGO 60th anniversary “bundle” for $5.65.

That bundle includes a LEGO classic creative building set and a sand base plate. There are a whopping 583 pieces in 41 colors included in the set.

In addition, three limited edition classic LEGO sets are being sold at regular prices. On Feb. 1, Walmart began to sell a limited edition house set. Two more ‘mystery’ sets will be sold Feb. 5 and Feb. 9.