× LeBron James says Golden State rumors are ‘nonsense’

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– LeBron James responded to the Golden State rumors when he met with reporters at the Cavaliers practice facility on Friday.

Reports this week indicated the 14-time NBA All-Star would be open to meeting with the Warriors front office. James is expected to decline his player option and enter free agency after this season.

James said he work up early, ate breakfast and went back to bed. When woke up the second time, he saw the alerts on his phone.

“The first thing I did is start laughing,” James said. “It’s nonsense and it’s a non-story. And I think it’s a discredit to what I’m trying to do here. It’s a discredit to my teammates and the coaching staff here. My only focus right now is trying to figure out how we can become a championship-caliber team in these next few months.”

James has been a free agent twice before: when he took his “talents to South Beach” and when he returned to Cleveland.

“There’s been so many stories about me in the last few months and the last few days about where I’m going and where I’m at and what place I’m in. I’m right here. I’m right now. This is my present.”

James’ main message was simple.

“If you don’t hear something come from my voice, then it’s not true,” LeBron said. “I don’t give a damn how close they are. I don’t care if it’s my kids, my wife or whatever, if it’s not from me, it’s not true.”

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here