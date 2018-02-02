Lakewood police look to identify two suspects in carjacking outside grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio-- Lakewood police are trying to identify two suspects responsible for a violent carjacking outside a grocery store late Thursday afternoon.

Dashboard camera video obtained by FOX 8 News shows officers rushing to the Aldi's on West 117th Street near Madison Avenue at 5:12p.m., after witnesses reported that a 74-year-old man had been knocked unconscious by a carjacker, who then fled in the victim's vehicle.

The victim told FOX 8 on Friday, "It's the element of surprise; that's where they get you and they're just waiting for you."

The Lakewood retiree said he had just put his groceries into his car in the side parking lot at Aldi's, when he was attacked by one of the suspects. “So fast, this young man just bound out of the car. He did like a bear hug on me. I could not move my arms and with whatever instrument he had in his hand; he hit me in the head."

The victim suffered a head wound that took seven stitches to close, and an injured elbow from the suspect slamming him to the ground. The victim said the carjacker was working with an accomplice, who was backed into a parking spot on the south side of Aldi’s near Coutant Avenue in a small olive green SUV.

The 74-year-old said investigators believe his car, a 2014 Chevy Cruze, was stolen with the intent of using it to commit other crimes.

Investigators believe the same two suspects committed two similar crimes in Lakewood last Saturday.

In one case, they slammed a man to the ground and took his keys and his car, but in the other, they ran away when a passerby started yelling at them.

According to the target of Thursday’s carjacking, "You never think it's going to happen to you; it could have been a lot worse. I'm grateful for the Lakewood Police Department and Lakewood Medical Center. It's just a shame that this is happening so many times.”