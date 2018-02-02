Watch: Dad apologizes after lunging at Nassar, judge will not punish him for his actions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MICHIGAN -- A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom.

Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan.

Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families. But she also says it's wrong to "combat assault with assault."

Before he moved toward Nassar earlier Friday in court, Randall Margraves asked the judge for personal time alone with the “demon.”

“I would ask you, as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon,” he asked. “Would you give me one minute?”

When the judge declined, he charged at Nassar.

Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, is back in court for his third sentencing hearing in as many months on charges of criminal sexual misconduct.

Nassar must listen to scores of victims before he's sentenced next week for sexual assault. He's admitted molesting young gymnasts. He's already been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in another county.

