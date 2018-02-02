Jim Thome tells FOX 8 what logo he would like on Baseball Hall of Fame plaque

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Indians slugger Jim Thome has a lot of decisions to make before his Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in July in Cooperstown, New York. One decision he has already made is what logo he would like to have on his Hall of Fame plaque.

“I know my decision would be to wear the “C” because I think it is the right thing to do,” said Thome. “To be thoughtful, I think I need to have the conversation with the Hall of Fame.”

The ultimate decision on which logo appears on Thome’s plaque will be made by The Baseball Hall of Fame. Earlier in the week, Major League Baseball announced that the Indians will discontinue the use of the Chief Wahoo logo on their uniforms following the 2018 season.

Jim Thome signing an autograph with HOF after it. #Indians pic.twitter.com/1lTmwvbOL8 — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) February 2, 2018

Thome played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball, 13 of them with the Cleveland Indians. He finished with 612 career home runs. During Thome’s playing career his hat donned the logo of Chief Wahoo, the script “I” and the block “C." Thome was a first ballot Hall of Fame inductee who received 89.8 percent of the vote.

The 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Sunday, July 29 at 1:30 p.m. at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown.

**More stories on Jim Thome**