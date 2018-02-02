‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Ashanti Black

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we celebrate Black History Month, we are sharing the words and writings of students from Northeast Ohio.

Here is Ashanti Black's message:

"Dr. King, you are my dream..

a dream that I dreamt so many times it made me believe....

believe in the success that has encompassed our society and because of you, I believe that the embodiment of activism is passing through me.

Because of you, I believe that one day we'll know true peace.

Your dream and belief in society has bestowed upon me the rights of integration, and threw a brick into the window of discrimination.

Because of you, I know that I possess the ability to obtain a degree and use it for the embetterment of all, especially those that look like me.

55 years ago, you told us negroes that we needed to go back to the bank that 'gave us the bad check with insufficient funds and begin to demand what is rightfully ours.'

And because of your dream, we too believed and we have achieved.

You are my dream because you were once us, and now we are you.

We are your predecessors and so 'even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow,' we are your living dream.

So, I thank you, Dr. King."

