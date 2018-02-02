February 2, 2018 Show: Heart-Healthy Recipes!
Cleveland Clinic
We dedicated an entire show to your heart! Below are some heart-healthy recipes for you to try!
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/
BREAKFAST
Recipe: One Yolk Vegetable Frittata
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2017/08/recipe-one-yolk-vegetable-frittata/
Recipe: Nutty Steel Cut Oats With Fruit
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2015/02/recipe-nutty-steel-cut-oats-with-fruit-video/
Recipe: Oatmeal Pecan Waffles or Pancakes
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2014/08/oatmeal-pecan-waffles-or-pancakes/
APPETIZERS
Recipe: Pizza with Arugula, Sautéed Veggies and Goat Cheese
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2017/06/recipe-pizza-with-arugula-sauteed-veggies-and-goat-cheese/
Recipe: Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2015/02/recipe-roasted-red-pepper-hummus-video/
Recipe: Roasted Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomato, and White Bean Dip
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2016/05/recipe-roasted-garlic-sun-dried-tomato-white-bean-dip/
SOUP
Recipe: Italian Vegetable Soup
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2018/01/recipe-italian-vegetable-soup/
Recipe: Hearty Tomato Bean and Veggie Soup
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2015/01/recipe-hearty-tomato-bean-and-veggie-soup/
Recipe: Three-Mushroom Barley Soup
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2017/08/recipe-three-mushroom-barley-soup/
SALAD
Recipe: Toasted Quinoa and Salmon Salad
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2017/09/recipe-toasted-quinoa-and-salmon-salad/
Recipe: Persian Chopped Salad
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2017/07/recipe-persian-chopped-salad/
Recipe: Veggie, Bean and Artichoke Salad
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2014/08/recipe-veggie-bean-and-artichoke-salad/
MAIN COURSE
Recipe: Spicy Beef Chili With Butternut Squash
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2014/10/recipe-beef-chili-with-butternut-squash/
Recipe: Garden Turkey Meatloaf
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2017/10/recipe-garden-turkey-meatloaf/
Recipe: Asian Chicken Wraps With Shiitake Mushrooms
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2014/08/recipe-asian-chicken-wraps-with-mushrooms/
Recipe: Turkey and Beef Stuffed Cabbage
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2017/10/recipe-turkey-and-beef-stuffed-cabbage/
SIDE DISHES
Recipe: Lemony Dijon Green Beans
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2017/08/recipe-lemony-dijon-green-beans/
Recipe: Cream Cheese Whipped Potatoes
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2017/08/recipe-cream-cheese-whipped-potatoes/
Recipe: Flavorful Herb and Apple Stuffing
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2017/11/recipe-flavorful-herb-and-apple-stuffing/
DESSERT
Recipe: Velvety Mint Chocolate Mousse
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2017/06/recipe-velvety-mint-chocolate-mousse/
Recipe: Lighter New York Style Cheesecake
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2018/01/recipe-lighter-new-york-style-cheesecake/
Recipe: ‘Guiltless’ Carrot Cake — Only 120 Calories
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2016/05/recipe-guiltless-carrot-cake-120-calories/
Recipe: Shortcakes With Orange-Infused Strawberries and Whipped Cream
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2017/07/recipe-shortcakes-with-orange-infused-strawberries-and-whipped-cream/