CLEVELAND, Oh -- A recent Cleveland Clinic survey says that only half of Americans know how to give CPR and even fewer people know the proper 'hands only' technique that could save a life.

Heart surgeon Dr. Marc Gillinov, Chairman of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, along with Cleveland Clinic CPR expert Dan Solomon gave Fox 8's Wayne Dawson a 'hands-on' lesson.

