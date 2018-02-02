Cleveland police ask for help locating missing 12-year-old boy

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Jeremiah M. Watkins was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at his home on Darley Avenue near East 140th Street in Cleveland, police said.

He was last seen wearing his East Academy school uniform, which is a yellow shirt and blue pants. Jeremiah is 5 foot 2 and weighs 112 pounds. Police said he has both ears pierced and wears his hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on the boy is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.