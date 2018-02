Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSILLON, Ohio-- Investigators discovered a body in the backyard of a Massillon house Friday morning, sources told the FOX 8 I-Team.

Massillon police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation started searching around the home on 8th Street Southwest on Thursday.

According to police, officers were following up on a case involving a man who's been missing since summer. They received a tip the missing man was last seen at this house.