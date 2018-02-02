Barriers around Quicken Loans Arena go up Monday as construction gets underway

CLEVELAND– Construction to Quicken Loans Arena along Huron Road is set to begin.

That means barriers around the construction zones will go up Monday at 5 a.m. The barricades will restrict traffic in downtown Cleveland’s Gateway District, a news release from the Q said on Friday.

Huron Road from Ontario Street to East 6th Street will be reduced to two lanes when eastbound lanes closest to the Q are closed for the construction zone. Two open lanes will be split into one eastbound and one westbound during non-event times.

The Huron Road lanes closures are expected to last 18 months.

Plans were announced to renovate the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers in December 2016. The Cavs agreed to pay for half of the $140 million project, with the city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County covering the other portion.

Construction was delayed when community groups pushed for a ballot issue. At one point, the team withdrew its support, saying the referendum attempts made the project unfeasible.

The arena will be closed to event activity during the Cavs off-season in 2018 and 2019 for work to continue. That means no summer concerts and the Cleveland Gladiators, an Arena Football League team, will take a two-year hiatus.

The Cavs said, in September 2019, with the transformation complete, the newly renovated Quicken Loans Arena will re-open for year-round event activity with the start of the Monsters and Cavaliers 2019-2020 seasons.

The Q, originally called Gund Arena, opened in 1994.

