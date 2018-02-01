Weather: Big changes around the corner as February arrives!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

February arrives today … and so will the colder air with a secondary front quickly escorting temperatures back into wintry levels.

Groundhog Day is Friday! Even though we all know that furry rodents are not good long-range forecasters, get ready for the tongue-in-cheek shenanigans of Buckeye Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil.

Groundhog Day ‘lore basically states that if Phil “sees his shadow”, there will be 6 more weeks of winter. Vice versa portends a quick return to spring. Northeast Ohio winters very rarely relent in 6 weeks, and even less so in February!

Here is your FOX 8 Day forecast: