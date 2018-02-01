Strongsville High School basketball team has new coach after investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio-- The head coach of the Strongsville High School boys basketball team has been relieved of his duties.

Strongsville City Schools previously disciplined coach Joe Guilfoyle for using inappropriate or profane language around players, according to his personnel file. He was investigated for a physical confrontation involving another coach.

"Strongsville City Schools has decided to move in a different direction with its varsity boys basketball program," the district said in a statement on Thursday.

Freshman boys basketball coach John Lipowski will take over as varsity head coach, effective on Thursday.

The FOX 8 I-Team reported on the issues surrounding Guilfoyle earlier this week. One parent called the coach a bully, while some players went to the school administration about his conduct.

