COLUMBUS, Ohio — A statewide missing adult alert has been issued for a Columbus woman who left her home Wednesday and didn’t return.

Dorothy Reeder, 74, was last seen around 3 p.m. on Karl Road. She suffers from dementia.

Reeder is described as being 5’3″ tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle involved is a gray 2010 Mercury Milan with Ohio plate number FMS6459.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-693-9171.