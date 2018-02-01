Opening statements expected today in Alianna DeFreeze murder trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Opening statements are expected to begin Thursday in the man accused of murdering Alianna DeFreeze.

Christopher Whitaker, 44, is accused in the kidnapping, rape and brutal murder of the 14-year-old about one year ago. He faces charges of aggravated murder, rape and kidnapping.

Last week, jury selection began in the trial. Thursday morning, the jury will be seated, and by the afternoon, opening statements are set to begin.

On Jan. 26, 2017, Alianna was kidnapped on her way to school. She was last seen getting off an RTA bus on East 93rd and Kinsman. Her mother reported her missing when she didn't show up for school.

There was an all-out search for the girl, but four days later, her body was found in an abandoned home.

DNA from the crime scene led detectives to Whitaker. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

