Northeast Ohio suicide prevention resources: How to find help

CLEVELAND– Help is out there for anyone who have thoughts of suicide.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 provides free and confidential support for people in crisis. The Crisis Text Line is also available 24/7 by texting “HOME” to 741741. If there is immediate danger, call 911.

LifeAct, a partner with University Hospitals and Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, educates teens on the warning signs of suicide. The nonprofit organization says if someone has several of the following symptoms, lasting for at least two weeks to seek help:

Restlessness and irritability, increased anger or fighting

Loss of interest in ordinary activities

Feelings of hopelessness or desperation

Feelings of guilty, worthlessness or shame

Persistent sad, anxious or empty mood

Declining school performace

Change in sleeping patterns

Change in appetite or weight

Decreased energy or fatigue

Decreased ability to concentrate, remember or make decisions

Increased alcohol or drug use

Thoughts of death

National resources:

Crisis Text Line

Text “HOME” to 741741

Ditch The Label for help against bullying

Loveisrespect for young people in abusive relationships

1-866-331-9474

Text “loveis” to 22522

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-8255

The Trevor Project for LGBTQ youth

1-866-488-7386

You Matter for help with addiction, anxiety, eating disorders and self-harm

Northeast Ohio resources:

Alternative Paths, Medina County

330-725-9195

Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services

440-992-3121

1-800-577-7849

Community Mental Healthcare

Carroll County: 330-627-5240

Tuscarawas County: 330-343-1811

Crisis Intervention Center of Stark County

330-452-6000

1-800-956-6630

Firelands Counseling and Recovery Services of Erie County

419-557-5177

1-800-342-1177

FrontLine Service, Cuyahoga County

216-623-6888

Geauga County Board of Mental Health and Recovery Services

440-285-5665

1-888-285-5665

Huron County Mental Health and Addition Services

419-668-8649

Lake County Suicide Prevention Coalition

440-953-8255

440-357-7300

1-800-411-0103

Lorain County Board of Mental Health

440-240-7025

1-800-888-6161

Medina County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board

330-725-9195

Mental Health and Recovery Board of Ashland County

419-289-6111

Mental Health and Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa Counties

419-627-1908

1-800-826-1306

Mental Health and Recovery Board of Portage County

330-296-3555

330-678-4357

Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties

Holmes County: 330-674-5772

Wayne County: 330-264-2527

Richland County Suicide Prevention Coalition

419-522-HELP

Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery

330-452-6000

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness Coalition of Portage County

1-866-317-9362

Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services

330-434-9144

Summit County Suicide Prevention Coalition

330-434-9144

Townhall II, Kent

330-678-HELP