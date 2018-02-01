Northeast Ohio suicide prevention resources: How to find help

CLEVELAND– Help is out there for anyone who have thoughts of suicide.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 provides free and confidential support for people in crisis. The Crisis Text Line is also available 24/7 by texting “HOME” to 741741. If there is immediate danger, call 911.

LifeAct, a partner with University Hospitals and Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, educates teens on the warning signs of suicide. The nonprofit organization says if someone has several of the following symptoms, lasting for at least two weeks to seek help:

  • Restlessness and irritability, increased anger or fighting
  • Loss of interest in ordinary activities
  • Feelings of hopelessness or desperation
  • Feelings of guilty, worthlessness or shame
  • Persistent sad, anxious or empty mood
  • Declining school performace
  • Change in sleeping patterns
  • Change in appetite or weight
  • Decreased energy or fatigue
  • Decreased ability to concentrate, remember or make decisions
  • Increased alcohol or drug use
  • Thoughts of death

National resources:

Crisis Text Line
Text “HOME” to 741741

Ditch The Label for help against bullying

Loveisrespect for young people in abusive relationships
1-866-331-9474
Text “loveis” to 22522

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-800-273-8255

The Trevor Project for LGBTQ youth
1-866-488-7386

You Matter for help with addiction, anxiety, eating disorders and self-harm

Northeast Ohio resources:

Alternative Paths, Medina County
330-725-9195

Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services
440-992-3121
1-800-577-7849

Community Mental Healthcare
Carroll County: 330-627-5240
Tuscarawas County: 330-343-1811

Crisis Intervention Center of Stark County
330-452-6000
1-800-956-6630

Firelands Counseling and Recovery Services of Erie County
419-557-5177
1-800-342-1177

FrontLine Service, Cuyahoga County
216-623-6888

Geauga County Board of Mental Health and Recovery Services
440-285-5665
1-888-285-5665

Huron County Mental Health and Addition Services
419-668-8649

Lake County Suicide Prevention Coalition
440-953-8255
440-357-7300
1-800-411-0103

Lorain County Board of Mental Health
440-240-7025
1-800-888-6161

Medina County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board
330-725-9195

Mental Health and Recovery Board of Ashland County
419-289-6111

Mental Health and Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa Counties
419-627-1908
1-800-826-1306

Mental Health and Recovery Board of Portage County
330-296-3555
330-678-4357

Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties
Holmes County: 330-674-5772
Wayne County: 330-264-2527

Richland County Suicide Prevention Coalition
419-522-HELP

Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery
330-452-6000

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness Coalition of Portage County
1-866-317-9362

Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
330-434-9144

Summit County Suicide Prevention Coalition
330-434-9144

Townhall II, Kent
330-678-HELP