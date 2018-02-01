Northeast Ohio suicide prevention resources: How to find help

CLEVELAND– Help is out there for anyone who have thoughts of suicide.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 provides free and confidential support for people in crisis. The Crisis Text Line is also available 24/7 by texting “HOME” to 741741. If there is immediate danger, call 911.
LifeAct, a partner with University Hospitals and Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, educates teens on the warning signs of suicide. The nonprofit organization says if someone has several of the following symptoms, lasting for at least two weeks to seek help:
- Restlessness and irritability, increased anger or fighting
- Loss of interest in ordinary activities
- Feelings of hopelessness or desperation
- Feelings of guilty, worthlessness or shame
- Persistent sad, anxious or empty mood
- Declining school performace
- Change in sleeping patterns
- Change in appetite or weight
- Decreased energy or fatigue
- Decreased ability to concentrate, remember or make decisions
- Increased alcohol or drug use
- Thoughts of death
National resources:
Crisis Text Line
Text “HOME” to 741741
Ditch The Label for help against bullying
Loveisrespect for young people in abusive relationships
1-866-331-9474
Text “loveis” to 22522
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-800-273-8255
The Trevor Project for LGBTQ youth
1-866-488-7386
You Matter for help with addiction, anxiety, eating disorders and self-harm
Northeast Ohio resources:
Alternative Paths, Medina County
330-725-9195
Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services
440-992-3121
1-800-577-7849
Community Mental Healthcare
Carroll County: 330-627-5240
Tuscarawas County: 330-343-1811
Crisis Intervention Center of Stark County
330-452-6000
1-800-956-6630
Firelands Counseling and Recovery Services of Erie County
419-557-5177
1-800-342-1177
FrontLine Service, Cuyahoga County
216-623-6888
Geauga County Board of Mental Health and Recovery Services
440-285-5665
1-888-285-5665
Huron County Mental Health and Addition Services
419-668-8649
Lake County Suicide Prevention Coalition
440-953-8255
440-357-7300
1-800-411-0103
Lorain County Board of Mental Health
440-240-7025
1-800-888-6161
Medina County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board
330-725-9195
Mental Health and Recovery Board of Ashland County
419-289-6111
Mental Health and Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa Counties
419-627-1908
1-800-826-1306
Mental Health and Recovery Board of Portage County
330-296-3555
330-678-4357
Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties
Holmes County: 330-674-5772
Wayne County: 330-264-2527
Richland County Suicide Prevention Coalition
419-522-HELP
Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery
330-452-6000
Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness Coalition of Portage County
1-866-317-9362
Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
330-434-9144
Summit County Suicide Prevention Coalition
330-434-9144
Townhall II, Kent
330-678-HELP