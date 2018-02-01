× Lorain police investigating homicide of missing woman

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain police are investigating the homicide of a missing woman.

Police say on Thursday, detectives responded to a home on Packard Drive to follow up on a missing person complaint that had been filed on Jan. 31.

When detectives went into the home to check on the welfare of the resident, they say two people were on the kitchen floor.

The missing person, a 44-year-old woman, was found to be deceased, according to police, who say the other person — a 74-year-old man– was alive but not responding.

Lorain police say the individuals’ identities are not being released at this time.

The investigation into the homicide continues.