Special meeting to discuss Affinity Medical Center closing

**UPDATE: they have gone into executive session.​

MASSILLON, Ohio — Massillon City Council has called a special meeting to discuss a proposed agreement between the city and Quorum Health over plans to close Affinity Medical Center.

The company blames declining revenue and increased obligations to insurance companies among the reasons behind the decision to close.

The city, nurses, doctors and lawmakers have been fighting the closure, which was scheduled for Feb. 4.

Affinity’s been fighting a court ordered injunction that would force them to stay open for about three months.

The hospital employs over 1,000 people and has been in Massillon for well over 100 years.

The two sides met behind closed doors in a Stark County Common Pleas courtroom Thursday morning.

Details of the settlement have not been released, but any proposed agreement will need council’s approval.

The meeting Thursday night starts at 7:30 p.m. and is being held in the Massillon Government and Justice Center.

Read more, here.