Indians equipment truck heads to spring training with 72 tubs of Double Bubble

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians equipment truck left Progressive Field for spring training Thursday morning.

The team reports for training in Goodyear, Arizona in 13 days.

Home clubhouse manager Tony Amato said his staff starts ordering goods in October and November, then packing really gets going in January.

The truck is packed with 72 tubs of Double Bubble, more than 10,000 baseballs and 144 boxes of seeds in flavors like BBQ, ranch and dill pickle. There’s plenty of candy from Tootsie Pops to Gobstoppers to SweeTarts.

What’s not on the truck this season? Manager Terry Francona’s famous scooter.

Amato said the Tribe skipper doesn’t really use the scooter at spring training. Plus, it’s tough to pack around. Francona will use a golf cart.

Staff will unpack the truck Tuesday morning.