I-Team: Police gathering new evidence in search for missing Hartville woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTVILLE, Ohio – Police tell the FOX 8 I-Team that the husband of a missing Hartville woman gave them a DNA sample Wednesday.

Hartville Police Chief Larry Dordea says detectives got a court order to get Philip Snider’s DNA.

“This is part of the investigation; we are trying to find Roberta,” Dordea told FOX 8 on Thursday.

Roberta Snider, 72, has been missing since early January. Philip Snider told police his wife died of natural causes while the two were on vacation. He said he threw her body into the Tennessee River.

Authorities in Tennessee have been searching for Roberta’s body. So far she has not been found.

The chief says Snider has given officials several different versions of what took place.

“I really haven’t counted but there have been multiple versions of this story,” Dordea said.

Snider has not been charged. We went to his home Thursday but no one answered the door.

Police searched Snider’s home and truck last week. Evidence was gathered and taken to a state lab for testing.

Dordea said Snider has also taken a polygraph test, but the chief is not disclosing the results of that test at this time.

“We are continuing to investigate,” Dordea said. “We want to find the truth and we want to find Roberta.”

Follow continuing coverage on this story.