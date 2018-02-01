‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Giani White

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we celebrate Black History Month, we are sharing the words and writings of students from Northeast Ohio.

Here is Giani White's message:

"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream that is still alive today.

On April 4, 1968, that dream was meant to be silenced.

Here in 2018, we still experience some of the same issues that Dr. King fought for.

I am only 9, and I can see that there is still work to be done.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood for peace, love, and equality for all people.

And I stand for all of those things.

I want all black and white people to get along.

I want our worth to be equal.

I want everyone to love one another.

Dr. King was a great leader -- and I plan to be one too.

It may be my generation to make that change.

My message would be, 'never stop dreaming.'"

