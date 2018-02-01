Giant Eagle Market District shines spotlight on local entrepreneurs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Oh -- Giant Eagle Market District hand-picks local entrepreneurs to showcase in their stores. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spent the morning meeting some of the Northeast Ohio businesses and finding out what catches the grocery chain's eye when selecting a business to highlight.

SHRIMP TACOS WITH PICKLE RELISH AND GNAR GNAR KRAUT

Makes: 4 Tacos Prep Time: 15 Min. Cook Time: 5 Min.

Ingredients:

8 Pieces Shrimp Size 10/15

4 Taco Shells

2 Ounces Pickles

½ Cup Gnar Gnar Kraut

1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard

1 Ounce Sliced Red Radish

1 Ounce Sliced Red Onion

4 Ounces Queso Fresco or Queso Blanco

8 Cilantro Leaves

Salt and Pepper To Taste

Vegetable Oil As Needed

Directions:

1: Season Shrimp with salt and pepper. Heat a sauté pan over medium high heat. When hot, add in oil, and begin to sauté shrimp. Shrimp will be cooked once they start to turn pink and slightly curl.

2: While the shrimp are cooking, begin to make the relish. Place the pickles and Dijon Mustard in a food processor, and combine with salt and pepper. Once mixed, set aside.

3: Begin to assemble the tacos with kraut, relish, cheese, onion, radish, cheese, and shrimp. Top with cilantro leaves, and enjoy.