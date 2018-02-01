× Five more flu-related deaths in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND– Five more people have died from flu-related deaths in Cuyahoga County, the board of health said on Thursday.

The victims were a 93-year-old man from Euclid, a 90-year-old woman from Independence, an 87-year-old woman from Mayfield Heights, a 60-year-old woman from Parma and an 87-year-old man from Westlake. The deaths occurred between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health said that brings the total number of flu-related deaths to 16 for the season.

The flu season typically lasts from October through May.

The Ohio Department of Health said influenza A, or H3N2, is the most common virus this season. H3N2-dominant flu seasons are associated with more severe illness, especially among children and older adults. Vaccine effectiveness against H3N2 viruses has been around 30 percent.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, headache, cough, runny or stuffy nose, fatigue and muscle aches. The flu can lead to complications like pneumonia, dehydration and worsening of chronic medical conditions.

More information on the flu can be found on the Centers for Disease Control website