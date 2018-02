One of Cleveland’s favorite sons is engaged!

Drew Carey, host of the “Price is Right” is getting married to his girlfriend, Dr. Amie Harwick, Today reports.

Carey, 59, has been dating Harwick, who is a licensed marriage and family therapist, since last summer.

It’s Carey’s first marriage. He was previously engaged to Nicole Jaracz before they broke up in 2012.

