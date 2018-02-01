Cincinnati Zoo’s celebrity hippo Fiona makes Super Bowl pick

CINCINNATI — Fiona is going with her feathered friends in the Super Bowl.
The Cincinnati Zoo’s celebrity hippopotamus has picked the Philadelphia Eagles over a New England Patriots in Sunday’s big game.
The zoo posted a video Thursday showing the one-year-old hippo nosing around a cardboard box painted with a Patriots logo.
But she then made a late game adjustment and started chomping on a pile lettuce perched on top of a green box with the Eagles logo.
It’s been a big couple of weeks for Fiona. She just celebrated her first birthday a week ago.
The prematurely born hippo has grown from a dangerously low 29 pounds to nearly 700 pounds now.
