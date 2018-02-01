Cincinnati Zoo’s celebrity hippo Fiona makes Super Bowl pick

CINCINNATI — Fiona is going with her feathered friends in the Super Bowl.

The Cincinnati Zoo’s celebrity hippopotamus has picked the Philadelphia Eagles over a New England Patriots in Sunday’s big game.

The zoo posted a video Thursday showing the one-year-old hippo nosing around a cardboard box painted with a Patriots logo.

But she then made a late game adjustment and started chomping on a pile lettuce perched on top of a green box with the Eagles logo.

It’s been a big couple of weeks for Fiona. She just celebrated her first birthday a week ago.

The prematurely born hippo has grown from a dangerously low 29 pounds to nearly 700 pounds now.

