Bundle up! Cold and snow return

More cold is on the way. Bundle up! An arctic front is passing through with temperatures falling. Scattered bands of lake effect snow are possible.

Generally, we are expecting anywhere from a local cosmetic coating to up to 1-4″ where any persistent bands of lake effect try to develop.

Check out overnight temps:

Our weather pattern going into February will be bobbing back and forth with many polar and arctic air parcels.

Groundhog Day is Friday! Even though we all know that furry rodents are not good long-range forecasters, get ready for the tongue-in-cheek shenanigans of Buckeye Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil. Groundhog Day ‘lore basically states that if Phil sees his shadow, there will be 6 more weeks of winter. Vice versa portends a quick return to spring.