Ashtabula housing inspector indicted on rape  

ASHTABULA – The Ashtabula County grand jury has indicted an Ashtabula housing inspector, with several charges, including rape and kidnapping.

Prosecutor Nicholas Iarocci issued a press release Thursday saying John Artuso has been under investigation by city police involving the recent theft of money and property from a vacant home in the city of Ashtabula.

According to Iarocci, the alleged victim contacted police and said during a housing inspection Artuso raped her.

Artuso was arrested Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals. He is being held in jail and is expected to be arraigned on the charges soon.