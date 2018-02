Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It was 30 years ago that history began in Northeast Ohio. The idea was simple; the result is what you see this morning.

Watch the video, above, as Todd Meany takes a look back at the 30th anniversary of FOX 8 News in the Morning.

And stay tuned for surprises all month long on the morning show including a very special reunion of the original anchor team!

