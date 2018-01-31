What could it mean? LeBron James’ Instagram story leaves social media guessing

CLEVELAND– LeBron James is no stranger to cryptic social media posts and on Wednesday, he was back at it.

The 14-time NBA All-Star added a simple photo to his Instagram story. On a black background with the “100” emoji, James wrote, “When you become lazy it’s disrespectful to those who believe in you.”

From LeBron’s IG story this morning… pic.twitter.com/z2MeFWJjZr — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 31, 2018

Of course, people on social media were left guessing who’s the target of King James’ frustration.

is LeBron writing this as Young LeBron, Current LeBron, or Future Lebron? — Scott Pannier (@scottpannier) January 31, 2018

Maybe the fans are getting through to him. The @cavs total disregard for the regular season is painful for the fans — zach pruhs (@devil7923) January 31, 2018

Who's defense is he talking about his or IT's? — Kyle Allen (@KyleAllen1987) January 31, 2018

Cleveland, with a 29-20 record, sits third in the Eastern Conference behind the Celtics and Raptors. Dysfunction on the court and locker room drama, has some players pointing fingers.

The Cavs fell to the Pistons, 125-114, Tuesday night. The team also lost Kevin Love, who suffered a broken hand and is likely going to miss two months.

They host the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

