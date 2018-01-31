× Update expected in case of Cleveland woman charged in 5-year-old son’s murder

CLEVELAND– The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office will provide an update on the case of a 5-year-old boy found buried in a Cleveland backyard. The news conference is planned for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators found the remains of 5-year-old Jordan Rodriguez behind a house on West 80th Street on Dec. 19. Court documents said the body showed signs of abuse, including broken ribs.

His mother, 34-year-old Larissa Rodriguez, was charged with murder, felonious assault, endangering children and offenses against a human corpse. She pleaded not guilty and her bond was set at $1 million.

The Cleveland Division of Police began investigating the case after receiving a call from Pakistan. The caller said Larissa Rodriquez and her boyfriend, Christopher Rodriquez, buried the boy in the backyard, according to the police report.

Jordan had not been seen alive since September. Prosecutors said he suffered from multiple ailments and his mother failed to get him medical attention.

Larissa Rodriquez has nine children and is pregnant. A Cuyahoga County spokeswoman said child welfare case workers have dealt with Rodriquez since 1999. The complaints range from neglect to physical abuse.

Chris Rodriguez has not been charged in the case and is in the Medina County Jail on unrelated charges.

