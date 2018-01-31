Retired police officer battles cancer with help from community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD HEIGHTS - A former Bedford Heights police officer, who was shot and injured in the line of duty 20 years ago, is now battling cancer.

Bob Moore has had nine tumors removed over the past 10 years, and recently learned the cancer is back in his lungs. He is now undergoing chemotherapy.

Moore spent most of his adult life helping others and says it's difficult knowing that now he needs help. He says words cannot explain how thankful he is that his family and friends are helping him.

"It means so much to me that people care," Moore said, as he fought back tears.

A fundraiser is being held for Moore on February 25 from 4 to 8 P.M. at the Walton Hills Community Center, 14660 Alexander Road. Pizza and wings will be provided. Donations are $25 per person.

A GoFundMe account has also been started to help him pay his medical bills.