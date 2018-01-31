Prayer before games comes under fire in local school district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELOIT, Ohio - A long-standing tradition at a local high school has suddenly been halted after a complaint from an activist organization.

At the center of the controversy: praying before school athletic events.

West Branch High School in Beloit, has traditionally had a local minister offer a non-denominational prayer before every home basketball and football game.

But an organization called The Freedom From Religion foundation found out about it and told the school district that the prayer was a violation of the US constitution.

Jack Shea has more on the story, above.