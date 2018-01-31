Police investigating ‘Kill Them All’ message, swastika at Wooster High School

WOOSTER, Ohio– The Wooster Police Department and the Wooster City School District are investigating a threatening message.

It was found in a Wooster High School restroom Tuesday evening and read, “Kill The All. 2/1/18. For the motherland,” according to the district. There was also a swastika.

“This horrifically immature and insensitive act will definitely disrupt the operations of our high school, and possible the entire school system, the next few days,” the district said in a news release on Tuesday.

Wooster City Schools said there is little credibility to the threat, but there will be increased security across the district, especially the high school.

The person responsible for the message will be prosecuted, the district said.