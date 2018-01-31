Waiting for spring? Here’s where you can see — and smell — over 2,000 flowers in CLE!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you don't know much about orchids, a visit to an event at Cleveland Botanical Gardens is sure to change that fast.

Orchid Mania is underway, and runs through March 11.

More than 1,000 orchids in every shape, size, scent and color will be displayed there throughout the event.

Visitors can buy orchids and growing supplies from a special vendor sale, photographers can take picture after picture of the beautiful flowers -- there's even an Orchids After Dark event each Wednesday night.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for children 3 to 12, and free for those 2 and under. It's free for Botanical Garden and Holden Arboretum members.

