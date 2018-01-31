Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mossman's Instant Pot Chili

2 lb Beef Stew Meat 1 inch pieces (Chuck or Sirloin)2 or 3 Tbs Olive Oil1 Medium/ Large onion diced2 Clove Garlic Minced¼ C. Chili Powder1 Tbs Cumin1 Tsp Mexican Oregano (any will do)1 Tsp Cocoa PowderOptional Chipolte pepper chopped with Tbs of sauce from can*1 15 oz can diced tomatoes (could also contain green chili)1 15 oz can white beans drained and rinsed (w/ chili sause optional)1 15 oz can chili beans drained and rinsed (w/ chili sause optional)1 c. Black coffeesalt and pepperSour cream or toppings of choice (shredded cheese/corn chips etc.)

Set Instant Pot to saute. When hot, add oil, divide beef into three portions, season with salt and pepper and brown in 3 batches. As each batch browns, remove from pot. Add onions and garlic to pot and continue to saute til slightly softened. Push onion mixture to sides of pot and add spices. (Chili powder, cumin, oregano, cocoa powder, and optional chipotle pepper). Stir in center of pot and toast for about a minute, then fold into onions. Stir in tomatoes, beans and coffee.

Close pot and steam valve. (Follow machine's instructions.)

Set to "meat/stew." * (The pot should read 35 minutes.) It will beep when finished. Do not open the pot. Follow the pot's instructions and allow the steam to release naturally.

Serve with toppings of choice.

Enjoy!

*Chipotle pepper will add a lot of heat with additional depth of flavor.

*Optional chili setting on front of machine is designed to work best with ground meat.