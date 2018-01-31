Mom of handicapped son says van was stolen, used in ATM robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - The Fox 8 I-Team has obtained security video from the Tuesday morning robbery of the 7-11 store in Shaker Heights that shows suspects using stolen vans to try to steal an ATM.

One of the stolen vans belonged to the mother of a handicapped son.

The video shows that the suspects used one van to crash into the store. Once they got inside the store, they loaded the ATM into another van, one that was reported stolen from Tashala Perkins’ east side Cleveland home.

The suspects fled. A frantic witness called police to report the robbery, and two Shaker Heights officers were nearby. They spotted the van and began a brief pursuit. The suspects crashed the van, and police were able to arrest three of the four suspects. They were also able to recover the ATM.

“The van is totaled,” Perkins’ said. “I want these suspects to know what they did to our family. My son lost his leg in a car crash last year and that van is the only transportation we have.”

She said she is thankful Shaker Heights police were able to catch the suspects before anyone got hurt.

“I work as a care giver for an elderly man and they depend on me to get there, and my son needs to go to therapy and doctor’s appointments,” Perkins said. “This has really hurt our family.”

She has started a GoFundMe account to help get a new van.