Missing: Darjalae Moore

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Darjalae Moore, 13, was last seen Dec. 3 in East Cleveland.

She is 5'4" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and black eyes. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Cleveland Police at 216-451-1234.

