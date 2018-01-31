Hidden Gems in the CLE: Mill Creek Falls makes the city sparkle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you're a Clevelander, by now you know our city has been soaring up the hot list for the past few years. We've got the Rock Hall, Flats East Bank, Great Lakes Science Center, and the West Side Market -- to name a few!

But what about those unique spots that not many people know about? We're talking about the Hidden Gems in the CLE. And, thanks to our friends at the Cleveland Metroparks, we're showing you one of Northeast Ohio's coolest places.

Sparkling in the spotlight this week, is Mill Creek Falls. It's tucked away in the Garfield Park Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks. But, it's the spacious surroundings that make it a gem you don't want to miss.

At 48-feet, Mill Creek Falls are the tallest in Cuyahoga County. Believe or not, this rippling waterfall is actually man-made. A railroad company diverted the stream in 1905. The result? The Cataract Falls of Mill Creek.

The lush landscape makes it perfect for a hike in the summer, or cool stroll in the winter. The small overlook at The Yard offers an amazing view of the falls.

Sneak a peek at this urban waterfall by car, off of Warner Road, or hike about 1.5 miles from the parking lot in the Garfield Park Reservation.

**Hear more about Mill Creek Falls in our Facebook Live**

For more information on Mill Creek Falls, click here.

Look for our hashtag on social media: #HiddenGemsCLE. Do you know of one in Cleveland? Send ideas to lbuckingham@fox8.com. We just may come check it out!