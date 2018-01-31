Fox Recipe Box: Chocolate Cake with Raspberry Filling and Vanilla Buttercream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Shant'e Dunton is passionate about creating delicious and beautiful cakes. She recently graduated from the Culinary Arts Program at the Hospitality Management Center of Excellence at Tri-C. She has a growing business called 'Simply Cakes by Shant'e' and shared some decorating tips with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer. Tri-C pastry chef and culinary arts professor Maureen Leonard also shared some tips for working with fondant.

Click here to learn more about Simply Cakes by Shant'e and to find out more about Tri-C's Culinary Arts program you can click here.

Chocolate Cake with Raspberry filling and vanilla buttercream frosting

Cake

1 ¾ cup cake flour

1 ¾ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup cocoa powder

2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup buttermilk

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla

1 cup hot water

Raspberry filling

1 ½ cup frozen raspberries

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

¼ cup sugar

Vanilla buttercream

2 cups unsalted butter

7 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 teaspoon milk

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees