Fox Recipe Box: Chocolate Cake with Raspberry Filling and Vanilla Buttercream

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Shant'e Dunton is passionate about creating delicious and beautiful cakes. She recently graduated from the Culinary Arts Program at the Hospitality Management Center of Excellence at Tri-C. She has a growing business called 'Simply Cakes by Shant'e' and shared some decorating tips with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer. Tri-C pastry chef and culinary arts professor Maureen Leonard also shared some tips for working with fondant.
Click here to learn more about Simply Cakes by Shant'e and to find out more about Tri-C's Culinary Arts program you can click here.
Chocolate Cake with Raspberry filling and vanilla buttercream frosting
Cake
1 ¾ cup cake flour
1 ¾ cup granulated sugar
¾ cup cocoa powder
2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
½ cup buttermilk
1 ½ teaspoon vanilla
1 cup hot water
Raspberry filling
1 ½ cup frozen raspberries
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
¼ cup sugar
Vanilla buttercream
2 cups unsalted butter
7 cups confectioners’ sugar
2 teaspoon milk
2 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon salt
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- In a large bowl, sift together flour, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the sugar.
- In another mixing bowl, beat oil, eggs, buttermilk, and vanilla until it comes together. About 1 minute. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and stir until combined. Pour in the hot water and mix until well incorporated.
- Prepare two 8 or 9 inch pans by spraying with non- stick cooking spray. Evenly distribute the batter between the two pans. Bake for 22-27 minutes. Using a toothpick or cake tester insert into the center of the cake to check for doneness. If it’s done the toothpick or cake tester will come out clean.
- Let cool for 5 minutes in pan then remove from pan onto cooling rack to continue cooling.
- To prepare the filling combine all of the ingredients in a small sauce pan, and slowly bring to a boil over medium - high heat. (Stir until thickened for best results). Let cool completely.
- To make the buttercream in a large bowl beat the butter and sugar until well blended. Add the salt, milk, and vanilla and continue to beat for an additional 5 minutes or until frosting appears smooth and creamy.
- Once cakes are completely cooled. Place the raspberry filling in the center of one cake and top with the other cake. Frost and decorate with the vanilla buttercream frosting and enjoy.