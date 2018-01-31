Fox 8 Jukebox: Too Many Zooz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Too Many Zooz started 'busking' together in New York City subway stations and gamed fame when a passerby posted a video and the clip went viral. The group has released 4 EP's and recently celebrated their 1st full length release. The unique ensemble caught the attention of Beyonce and was invited to play on her album Lemonade. The Dixie Chicks invited them to perform at the 2016 CMA awards. The group is currently on tour and you can click here for more information about Too Many Zooz.