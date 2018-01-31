Former Indians slugger Oscar Gamble dies at 68

CLEVELAND– Popular 1970s MLB player Oscar Gamble passed away on Wednesday. He was 68 years old.

Gamble, an outfielder and designated hitter, spent 17 years in the league. He was known for his hair, which made it difficult for him to keep on his helmet while running the bases.

The powerful lefty played for the Cubs, White Sox, Rangers and Padres. During his two stints with the Yankees, he was forced to cut his signature hair a little shorter.

Gamble was a member of the Cleveland Indians from 1973 to 1975 and batted .274 with 54 home runs.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of Oscar Gamble. Memorable for his classic hair, he was a darn good ball player, too. He spent three seasons for the Tribe, batting .274 and slugging 54 home runs. pic.twitter.com/aaVVmFxgc0 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 31, 2018

