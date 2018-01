Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will see a brief temperature rebound today, but it won’t last. A couple light rain showers will change to snow tonight after 9. Some accumulation is possible with this system. Generally a coating up to 3 or 4" in the belts.

Our weather pattern going into February will be “flavored” with many polar and arctic air parcels.

