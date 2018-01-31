Cleveland police work to ID suspect in Steelyard Commons murder

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police released new information in the murder of a man in Steelyard Commons.

Timothy Settles, 29, was found inside his Chevrolet Equinox in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory shortly before 3 p.m. on Oct. 27. Police said he suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is believed to be drug related, according to the division of police.

Investigators said surveillance video shows the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle, which is a blue Mercury Marquis.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 216-252-7463, or by texting “TIP657” and the message to 274637.

