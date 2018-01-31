× Cleveland Heights police look for suspect in porch package thefts

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Cleveland Heights Police Department is looking for a man in connection with stolen packages.

An arrest warrant was issued for Labrawn Revelle Gullatt. Police said investigators would like to speak with him in regard to recent thefts of packages from porches.

Anyone with information on Gullatt’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-291-4987.