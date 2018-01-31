Cleveland bank robbery suspects order employees to the ground

CLEVELAND– Investigators are searching for two armed and dangerous men who robbed a Cleveland bank Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Citizens Bank at Puritas Avenue and West 150th Street at about 11:15 a.m.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI said one suspect, who was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, ordered the employees onto the ground. The other suspect took money from two teller drawers.

The men possibly fled in a maroon or red Jeep, which was parked in the nearby shopping center.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the Cleveland Division of Police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.