Baby born in car along Interstate 76 in Akron

MEDINA, OH – Heading home with a new bundle of joy.

New parents Kevin and Katie BeMiller left the hospital in the same vehicle where their 3-day-old daughter Kayden Elizabeth took her first breath.

It was early Monday morning, at the height of a snowstorm, when Katie went into labor at their home in Medina.

Katie said, "At 2 o’clock I called my mom and asked her, what does it feel like to be in labor? And she just said if you think you are, you need to go to the hospital."

With dad behind the wheel of the family’s Dodge SUV and their 2-year-old daughter Kailia in the backseat, they headed to the nearest birthing center, Summa Akron City Hospital.

But they didn’t quite make it, with Katie giving birth to a 5 lb, 14 oz baby girl on an I-76 exit ramp.

Dad Kevin says, "I remember seeing cones and I was either going left or I was going right. And I had to go right...takes me off of an exit which wasn't the way I wanted to go and third time was the charm, she felt the baby pop."

"I just knew that I could feel her head, and then she literally just came out. And I just kind of reached down picked her up and put her in my bathrobe,” said Katie.

Kevin snapped a photo of his wife before nurses ran out to their vehicle, cutting the umbilical cord and rushing mom and baby inside.

Believe it or not, the BeMiller story is not unique to this family. In 1956, Katie's father was also born in a car, and it made headlines.

Kevin said, "In Seville...he still has the newspaper and everything. But it was definitely not planned. We didn't want to be a second generation born in a car."

Now it’s the BeMillers who are the stars of this family, with their own story to tell for generations to come.

“In 15 years, I'll really just look back...you hear all the birth stories. You hear all the birth challenges. I'm just extremely grateful."