Arrival of February brings much colder air

CLEVELAND - Light rain showers will change to snow tonight. Some accumulation is possible with this system. Generally, we are expecting a coating up to 3 or 4″ in the belts.

Our weather pattern going into February will be bobbing back and forth with many polar and arctic air parcels.

February arrives Thursday… and so will the colder air with a secondary front quickly escorting temperatures back into wintry levels. “Groundhog Day” is Friday! Even though we all know that furry rodents are not good long-range forecasters, get ready for the tongue-in-cheek shenanigans of Buckeye Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil.

Groundhog Day ‘lore basically states that if Phil “sees his shadow”, there will be 6 more weeks of winter. Vice versa portends a quick return to spring. Northeast Ohio winters very rarely relent in 6 weeks, and even less so in February!