7-foot unicycle stolen from Cavs halftime favorite Red Panda Acrobat

SAN FRANCISCO– A staple of halftime shows across the NBA is missing her prized possession.

The 7-foot unicycle belonging to Red Panda Acrobat was stolen at San Francisco International Airport on Jan. 24, according to KTVU. Her agent is offering a $2,000 reward.

Krystal Niu, who goes by Red Panda Acrobat, rides the unicycle while kicking bowls into the air and catching them on her head. The native of China began performing at the age of 11 and holds the Guinness World Record for her act.

She made it to the semi-finals of “America’s Got Talent” in 2013.

“She’s heartbroken,” Pat Figley, Red Panda’s agent, told KTVU. “It’s like her baby was kidnapped. She’s had that unicycle for 30 years.”

Red Panda has appeared at countless Cleveland Cavaliers games. The team’s owner, Dan Gilbert, is even speaking out about the theft.

“This is terrible. Red Panda is a legend in CLE and has been for a long time,” Gilbert posted on Twitter. “Who would steal her Unicycle? Cruel.”

